Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Tops French Charts for 3rd Week - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 4 hours ago / 348 Views
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has remained at the top spot on the French charts in week 5, 2020, according to SELL. The rest of the top five are all for the Nintendo Switch.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Mario & Luigi: Paper Jam Bros.
- Luigi's Mansion
- Disney Art Academy
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2020
- Farming Simulator 19
