Dragon Ball FighterZ Season Pass 3 Announced, Kefka DLC Character Launches February 28

Bandai Namco has announced Dragon Ball FighterZ FighterZ Pass 3. Kefka will be the first DLC character for the third season pass with a release date of February 28. The season pass will include four more characters, including the already announced Goku (Ultra Instinct) this spring.

View a trailer of FighterZ Pass 3 below:

Here is an overview of the game:

DRAGON BALL FighterZ is born from what makes the DRAGON BALL series so loved and famous: endless spectacular fights with its all-powerful fighters.



Partnering with Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ maximizes high end Anime graphics and brings easy to learn but difficult to master fighting gameplay.



High-end Anime Graphics

Using the power of the Unreal engine and the talented team at Arc System Works, DRAGON BALL FighterZ is a visual tour-de-force.



3vs3 Tag/Support

Build your dream team and sharpen your skills to master high-speed tag combinations.



Thrilling Online Features

Ranked matches, interactive lobby, crazy 6-player Party Match... There is something for every taste!



Exclusive Story Mode

Discover a never-seen-before scenario featuring Android 21, a brand new character whose creation was supervised by Akira Toriyama himself.



Spectacular Fights

Experience aerial combos, destructible stages and famous scenes from the DRAGON BALL anime in 60FPS and 1080p resolution!

Dragon Ball FighterZ is available now for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Windows PC.

