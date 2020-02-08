Quantcast
Grand Theft Auto V Tops the EU PlayStation Store Downloads in January 2020

by William D'Angelo , posted 10 hours ago / 500 Views

Sony has released the Europe PlayStation Store downloads charts for December 2019. Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PlayStation 4

  1. Grand Theft Auto V ( 1 )
  2. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt ( 11 )
  3. EA SPORTS FIFA 20 ( 2 )
  4. EA SPORTS UFC 3 ( 10 )
  5. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare ( 3 )
  6. Real Farm ( RE )
  7. DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT ( New )
  8. Minecraft ( 7 )
  9. TEKKEN 7 ( 4 )
  10. Rocket League ( 8 )
  11. STAR WARS Battlefront II ( 6 )
  12. Need for Speed Heat ( 9 )
  13. Marvel’s Spider-Man ( 18 )
  14. Red Dead Redemption 2 ( 13 )
  15. ARK: Survival Evolved ( RE )
  16. TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE ( 12 )
  17. STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order ( 5 )
  18. Need for Speed ( 20 )
  19. Gran Turismo Sport ( 19 )
  20. Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration ( RE )

PlayStation VR

  1. Beat Saber ( 1 )
  2. Blood & Truth ( 2 )
  3. Job Simulator ( 3 )
  4. SUPERHOT VR ( 4 )
  5. Creed: Rise to Glory ( RE )
  6. ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission ( 5 )
  7. Arizona Sunshine ( RE )
  8. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR ( 7 )
  9. Farpoint ( 8 )
  10. DOOM VFR ( 9 )

DLC

  1. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack ( 1 )
  2. Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack ( 2 )
  3. Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack ( 3 )
  4. Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack ( RE )
  5. GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack ( 4 )
  6. KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind ( New )
  7. Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle ( 5 )
  8. Marvel’s Spider-Man: The City That Never Sleeps – Season Pass ( 8 )
  9. STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade ( 6 )
  10. The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass ( 9 )

Free-to-Play

  1. Fortnite ( 1 )
  2. eFootball PES 2020 LITE ( 2 )
  3. Darwin Project ( New )
  4. Apex Legends ( 4 )
  5. Brawlhalla ( 6 )
  6. Cuisine Royale ( 5 )
  7. Warface ( RE )
  8. DRAGON BALL XENOVERSE 2 Lite Version ( 9 )
  9. WORLD OF WARSHIPS: LEGENDS ( 10 )
  10. Paladins ( RE )

 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD
.


Radek
Radek (2 hours ago)

Happy to see Witcher 3 on #2 :)

VAMatt
VAMatt (2 hours ago)

Seriously. GTAV should just be installed at the top of every list.

