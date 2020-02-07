Quantcast
Grand Theft Auto V Tops the US PlayStation Store Downloads in January 2020 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 304 Views

Sony has released the US PlayStation Store downloads charts for January 2020. Grand Theft Auto V topped the PS4 charts, Beat Saber topped the PlayStation VR charts, and Fortnite topped the Free-to-Play Games chart. Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack topped the DLC and Expansions chart.

Here is the complete list of charts:

PS4 Games
1 Grand Theft Auto V
2 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
3 DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT
4 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition
5 STAR WARS Battlefront II
6 Madden NFL 20
7 Minecraft
8 EA SPORTS UFC 3
9 STAR WARS Jedi: Fallen Order
10 PAYDAY 2: CRIMEWAVE EDITION
11 NBA 2K20
12 God of War
13 Need for Speed Heat
14 TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE
15 Red Dead Redemption 2
16 Rocket League
17 RESIDENT EVIL 2
18 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition
19 Need for Speed Payback
20 Marvel’s Spider-Man
PS VR Games
1 Beat Saber
2 SUPERHOT VR
3 Job Simulator
4 Arizona Sunshine
5 Surgeon Simulator: Experience Reality
6 Creed: Rise to Glory
7 DOOM VFR
8 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR
9 Vacation Simulator
10 Drunkn Bar Fight
Free-to-Play Games
1 Fortnite
2 Darwin Project
3 Cuisine Royale
4 Apex Legends
5 Brawlhalla
6 Dauntless
7 WARFRAME
8 Paladins
9 DC Universe Online
10 H1Z1: Battle Royale
DLC and Expansions
1 Fortnite – The Wavebreaker Pack
2 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind
3 Fortnite – Polar Legends Pack
4 GTA Online: Criminal Enterprise Starter Pack
5 STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition Upgrade
6 Fortnite – Frozen Legends Pack
7 Fortnite: Save the World – Standard Founder’s Pack
8 KINGDOM HEARTS III Re Mind + Concert Video
9 Fortnite – Darkfire Bundle
10 Destiny 2: Shadowkeep

 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012.
.


4 Comments

VAMatt
VAMatt (1 hour ago)

GTAV should just be permanently positioned at the top of every list.

  • 0
RaptorChrist
RaptorChrist (2 hours ago)

I wonder if GTAVs success is the reason we still don't have a GTAVI. A six year old game still topping the charts. This game is at like 115 million copies now.

  • 0
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

Yep. Why bother making an all-new game when they're making so much money off of GTAV and GTA Online?

  • 0
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (1 hour ago)

And it recently passed 120 million units.

  • +1