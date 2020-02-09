Switch vs Wii – VGChartz Gap Charts – January 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 445 Views
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 770,179 - NS
Gap change over last 12 months: 173,823 - Wii
Total Lead: 2,472,475 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 50,512,696
Wii Total Sales: 52,985,171
January 2020 is the 35th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch caught up with the Wii by 770,179 units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 173,823 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.47 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 50.51 million units, while the Wii sold 52.99 million units during the same timeframe.
The 35th month for the Nintendo Switch is January 2020 and for the Wii it is September 2009.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
This is the first January for Switch that it continued closing the gap after its holiday. I think that bodes well. This is the last great year for Wii.
I agree. It looked like the Wii had an almost unbeatable lead just 6 months earlier. But now the Switch is gaining ground even in January. Once the effects of the corona virus have passed then the Switch will keep gaining ground on the Wii.
I'm not all that convinced the corona virus will really slow things all that much, to be honest. I think it might even still be up in February, and not start to lose ground to Wii until March, during Wii's November, but even then it won't be as bad as it could have been because of Animal Crossing.
With the Corona virus affecting the construction of Switch units, since they've moved mass production to china, will affect the Switch's sales now I reckon.