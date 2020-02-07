Nioh 2 Developer Team Ninja Wants to Create a New IP for PS5 - News

Team Ninja studio head Yosuke Hayashi in an interview with Eurogamer Portugal was asked his thoughts on the PlayStation 5. He said he would like the opportunity to create a new IP for the platform.

"I believe that a new console will bring new opportunities and we would like to create a new game, a new intellectual property for PlayStation 5," said Hayashi. "We created the Nioh series for PS4 and we would like to do the same for PS5."

Team Ninja's next game is Nioh 2, which will launch for the PlayStation 4 in Japan on March 12 and worldwide on March 13.





Yasuda also recently said the team is interested in developing a new Ninja Gaiden game. Ninja Gaiden 3 was the last main entry in the series and it released back in 2012.

"The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game," said Yasuda at the time. "We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day."

