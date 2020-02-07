Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Global Lifetime Sales – January 2020 - Sales

Welcome to the latest edition of the ‘Switch vs PS4 vs Xbox One Worldwide’ article. This series compares the monthly and lifetime retail sales of the three main consoles - the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch.

Looking at the total sales of the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch through January 2020 shows the Nintendo Switch has grown its lead over the Xbox One after surpassing it last month. The PS4 is also on track to top 110 million units sold sometime in May or June 2020.

The Nintendo Switch passed the 50 million mark and the Xbox One passed the 46 million mark. The PS4 has sold 106.99 million units lifetime, the Switch 50.51 million units, and the Xbox One 46.36 million units.

Looking at the marketshare, the PlayStation 4 currently leads. The PlayStation 4 has a 52 percent market share, the Switch sits at 25 percent, and the Switch 23 percent.

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 106,989,259

Switch Total Sales: 50,512,696

Xbox One Total Sales: 46,357,702

During the month of January 2020, the Switch outsold the PlayStation 4 by 796,654 units for the month and the Xbox One by 1.45 million units. The PlayStation 4 outsold the Xbox One by 652,772 units.

When you compare monthly sales to a year ago, the Switch is up, while the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One are down. The Nintendo Switch is up 561,675 units (+32.87%), the PlayStation 4 is down 200,439 units (-21.98%) and the Xbox One is down 23,974 units (-9.25%).

Looking at the marketshare, the Switch managed to achieve 59 percent of the monthly sales. The PlayStation 4 accounted for 32 percent of the consoles sold, and the Xbox One nine percent.

PlayStation 4 Monthly Sales: 911,872

Switch Monthly Sales: 1,708,526

Xbox One Monthly Sales: 259,100

The PlayStation 4 and Xbox One launched in November 2013, while the Switch launched in March 2017.

As a reminder VGChartz tracks consoles sold to consumers and not units shipped.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

