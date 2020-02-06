Team Ninja is Interested in Developing New Ninja Gaiden Game - News

Team Ninja's next game, Nioh 2, will be launching for the PlayStation 4 worldwide on March 13. Team Ninja is also know for developing the Ninja Gaiden and Dead or Alive franchises.

Team Ninja director Fumihiko Yasuda speaking with IGN in an interview said the team wants to develop a new Ninja Gaiden game.

"The core members of the team that worked on Ninja Gaiden want to make a new game," said Yasuda. "We are aware that some fans wanted Ninja Gaiden more than Nioh 2. Now we see a lot of ninja games like [Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice] as well, and we see a lot of good inspirations in those games, so we hope to deliver some good news one day."





Ninja Gaiden 3 was the last main entry in the series and it released back in 2012.

