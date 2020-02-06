Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - February 1, 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 285 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to February 4)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to February 3)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to February 2)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to February 1)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 85,772 (-24.9%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 318,589 (22.9%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 201,394 (-90.0%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 457,321 (-33.4%)
3 Comments
Looking at how PS4's 2018 was beating PS4's 2017 YoY sales and now Switch's 2020 is beating Switch's 2019 by almost the same difference makes me wonder. Will Switch actually peak with only Animal crossing as its main selling game?
The Switch will likely stay ahead in 2020 compared to 2019 through the first half of the year. It is the second half, especially the holiday, that will be trickier. In order for all of 2020 to beat 2019 Nintendo needs to release a game as big as Pokemon and / or drop the price of the Switch. Say Switch Lite to $179 and regular Switch to $249.
You have a very good point, but i feel a price cut is very unlikely as they are selling extremely well and the recent comments from Nintendo suggest that they want to keep it at full price as much as possible.
