This Week's Deals With Gold - Crash Games, Metro Exodus - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 368 Views
Microsoft has announced this week's Deals With Gold for Xbox Live Gold members. These deals run through February 11 at 6am ET / 3am PT.
Xbox One Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Agents of Mayhem
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Agents of Mayhem – Total Mayhem Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Agony
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Bow to Blood: Last Captain Standing
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Claire: Extended Cut
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|DWG
|Crash + Spyro Triple Play Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Crash Bandicoot Bundle – N. Sane Trilogy + CTR Nitro-Fueled
|Xbox One Game
|45%
|DWG
|Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled + Spyro Game Bundle
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|45%
|DWG
|Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled – Nitros Oxide Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|40%
|DWG
|DAKAR 18
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Collection
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Definitive Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island: Riptide Definitive Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Deadlight: Director’s Cut
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Diablo III: Eternal Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Dreamfall Chapters
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Fenix Furia
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Laguna Iquitos
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Quad Lake Pass
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tackle Box Equipment Pack
|Add-On
|25%
|Spotlight Sale
|Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour – Tournament Bass Pack
|Add-On
|30%
|Spotlight Sale
|Genesis Alpha One
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Genesis Alpha One – Rocket Star Corporation Pack
|Add-On
|20%
|Spotlight Sale
|Grand Theft Auto V
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Grand Theft Auto V: Premium Online Edition & Whale Shark Card Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|35%
|DWG
|Homefront: The Revolution
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Homefront: The Revolution ‘Freedom Fighter’ Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Publisher Sale
|Hunting Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Spotlight Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – A Woman’s Lot
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Band of Bastards
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – From the Ashes
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Royal Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – The Amorous Adventures of Bold Sir Hans Capon
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Kingdom Come: Deliverance – Treasures of the Past
|Add-On
|45%
|Publisher Sale
|Kona
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing Country
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing Country – Platinum Edition
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Publisher Sale
|Mega Man 11
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle
|Xbox One Game
|33%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 1 & 2 Combo Pack
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox Game Pass
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Mega Man X Legacy Collection 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Metro 2033 Redux
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus Expansion Pass
|Add-On
|15%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus Gold Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|67%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Exodus – The Two Colonels
|Add-On
|25%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro Redux Bundle
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light Redux
|Xbox Game Pass
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Ray Expansion
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9 – Retro Hero
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Minesweeper Genius
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Moonfall Ultimate
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|My Hero One’s Justice
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 2
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 3 Full Burst
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 Road To Boruto
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|ONE PIECE BURNING BLOOD – Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece World Seeker
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece World Seeker Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|One Piece: Burning Blood
|Xbox One Game
|85%
|Anime Month Sale
|Oniken
|Xbox One Game
|40%
|DWG
|Outbreak: The Nightmare Collection
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|DWG
|Outcast – Second Contact
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Spotlight Sale
|Outward
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Overwatch Legendary Edition
|Xbox One Game
|67%
|DWG
|Plague Inc: Evolved
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|DWG
|Please, Don’t Touch Anything
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Pro Fishing Simulator
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Railway Empire
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
|Railway Empire – Great Britain & Ireland
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Railway Empire – Mexico
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|Realms of Arkania: Blade of Destiny
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Realms of Arkania: Star Trail
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|Spotlight Sale
|Redeemer – Enhanced Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV: Re-Elected + Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|80%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: Gat out of Hell
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|35%
|DWG
|Spyro Reignited Trilogy
|Xbox One Game
|50%
|DWG
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet
|Xbox Game Pass
|80%
|Anime Month Sale
|Sword Art Online: Fatal Bullet Complete Edition
|Xbox Game Pass
|60%
|Anime Month Sale
|The Outer Worlds
|Xbox Game Pass
|25%
|DWG
|The Sims 4
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Cats & Dogs
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 City Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Deluxe Party Edition
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Famous
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get To Work
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Get Together
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Island Living
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Sims 4 Seasons
|Add-On
|50%
|Spotlight Sale
|The Surge
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|The Surge – Augmented Edition
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|75%
|DWG
|This War of Mine: The Little Ones
|Xbox One Game
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Transport Giant: Gold Edition
|Xbox One Game
|60%
|Spotlight Sale
|Turok 2: Seeds of Evil
|Xbox One Game
|65%
|DWG
|Valfaris
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|30%
|DWG
|Vampyr
|Xbox One X Enahnced
|75%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Deluxe Edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr | Imperium edition
|Xbox One Game
|70%
|DWG
|Welcome To Hanwell
|Xbox One Game
|30%
|DWG
|World War Z
|Xbox One X Enhanced
|67%
|DWG
Xbox 360 Deals
|Content Title
|Content Type
|Discount
|Notes
|Bully Scholarship Edition*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Dead Island
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide – Fashion Victim
|Add-On
|40%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island Riptide – Survivor Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Dead Island – Ryder White
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Escape Dead Island
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Final Exam*
|Arcade
|80%
|DWG
|Freefall Racers
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas*
|Backward Compatible
|33%
|DWG
|Hydrophobia*
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|DWG
|Killer is Dead
|Backward Compatible
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Let’s Sing And Dance
|Games On Demand
|60%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro 2033
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light
|Games On Demand
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – Ranger Mode
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – Season Pass
|Add-On
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Chronicles Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Developer Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Metro: Last Light – The Faction Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Mighty No. 9
|Games On Demand
|65%
|Publisher Sale
|Red Dead Redemption*
|Games On Demand
|67%
|DWG
|Risen
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Risen 2: Dark Waters
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Risen 3 Titan Lords
|Games On Demand
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Sacred 3
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Sacred Citadel
|Backward Compatible
|70%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row 2
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row IV
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row – Gangster-Pack
|Add-On
|50%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: Gat Out of Hell
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
|Saints Row: The Third
|Backward Compatible
|75%
|Publisher Sale
*These offers are only valid for Xbox Live Gold members.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
