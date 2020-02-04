PS4 Shipments Reach 108.9 Million Units Worldwide - Sales

Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 108.9 million units as of December 31, 2019. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2019.

6.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by two million during the same period a year ago, where 8.1 million were shipped. Sony also shipped 12.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the nine months of the 2019 fiscal year.

Sony did not change its forecast of PlayStation 4 consoles shipped for the current fiscal year, which is at 13.5 million consoles.

PlayStation 4 software dropped 6.1 million year-on-year to 81.1 million games sold during the third quarter. 49 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 37 percent a year ago.

PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 2.5 million to 38.8 million as of December 31, 2019.

