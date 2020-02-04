PS4 Shipments Reach 108.9 Million Units Worldwide - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 755 Views
Sony announced lifetime shipment figures for the PlayStation 4 have hit 108.9 million units as of December 31, 2019. The figure was revealed in Sony's earning report for the third quarter of the fiscal year 2019.
6.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles were shipped during the quarter. That is down by two million during the same period a year ago, where 8.1 million were shipped. Sony also shipped 12.1 million PlayStation 4 consoles for the nine months of the 2019 fiscal year.
Sony did not change its forecast of PlayStation 4 consoles shipped for the current fiscal year, which is at 13.5 million consoles.
PlayStation 4 software dropped 6.1 million year-on-year to 81.1 million games sold during the third quarter. 49 percent of those sales were software digital downloads. That is an increase over 37 percent a year ago.
PlayStation Plus subscribers increased by 2.5 million to 38.8 million as of December 31, 2019.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
7 Comments
I feel like the PS4 is going to either end of square on 130 million by the end of it's life or just shy from hitting that point... FY20: 110M FY21: 119M (+9M) FY22: 125M (+6M) FY23: 128M (+3M) FY24/FY25: ~130M (~2M)
This is amazing, I remember people saying that console gaming was gonna die this gen to smartphones and tablets. They were clearly wrong as the PS4 is currently the 2nd Best selling home Console of all time and 4th greatest selling game system in general and has a good chance to surpass the Gameboy's sales when all said and done, which sold 118M units. The Switch and PS4 are proving that console gaming is far from dead and probably bigger than ever now.
I would say surpassing Game Boy is a for sure - PS4 will continue to be sold for the next 3 years at least, so getting another 10 million is just a matter of when. Honestly, I think the lack of a price cut is hurting it more than the upcoming PS5. Sony even acknowledged during the financial Q&A that its sales are slowing "faster than anticipated." The best move Sony could make in the near-term? Dropping PS4 Slim to $199 and PS4 Pro to $299 in May just as summer starts and The Last of Us Part II releases :)
Any sell through for 2019?
They announced sell-through a while back. 106m by December 31st 2019. So 14.4m for 2019.
Great console, but I doubt it will come close to PS2, especially with all this next gen talk this year.