Bandai Namco Trademarks Namcot Collection, Mikage Trademarks 99girls Bullseye

Bandai Namco Entertainment has trademarked Namcot and Namcot Collection in Japan. Namcot was used by Bandai Namco for their console games publishing division from 1984 to 1995, before everything was consolidated under the Namco name.

The MSX version of Pac-Man was the first title to be released under the Namcot name, while Tekken for PlayStation was the last game under Namcot.

Bandai Namco also trademarked Taiko Pop Tap and StaMas. The former was recently trademarked in Europe and the latter is the abbreviation for The Idolmaster: Starlit Season.

Other new trademarks include Criminal Girls X developer Mikage trademarking 99girls Bullseye.

