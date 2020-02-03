Ganbare! Super Strikers Launches in February for Switch, PS4, Xbox One, and PS Vita - News

Publisher Ratalaika Games announced it will release developer Rese Games tactical soccer RPG, Ganbare! Super Strikers, for the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PlayStation Vita in February 2020.





Here is an overview of the game:

Ganbare! Super Strikers is an innovative mix between tactical RPG and soccer. Win matches to level up and earn new equipment that will allow you to learn special abilities, boost your players’ stats or protect yourself against altered status effects.

Create your own Soccer team to take on the many rival teams in story mode! Can you join the National Japanese Soccer team to become the best soccer player in the world!?

Key Features:

Level up your players, equip items, and learn special abilities.

35-plus special abilities that can inflict up to 10 altered status effects.

Spectacular animations with anime aesthetics.

Play both seven-versus-seven and 11-versus-11 game modes.

Local multiplayer with up to eight players with quick match, league, and tournament modes.

