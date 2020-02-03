Cyberpunk 2077 Has Around 75 Street Stories - News

CD Projekt Red's John Mamais in an interview with OnMSFT revealed Cyberpunk 2077 will feature around 75 street stories. They are "little quests" that expand the story and help your character level up.

"We don’t have any simulator stuff or gameplay," said Mamais. "In Witcher 3, we did the open-world elements very late in the development process when we only had two or three people working on it or something. Now there’s, like, 15 people doing these open-world quests.

"There’s a couple of layers. There’s a passive layer, which is the vendors, then there’s the STSs, which are the street stories. I think there’s around 75 street stories. Then there’s minor activities as well.

The street stories are like little quests. There’s story but there’s not, like, advanced cinematic storytelling sequences so much. They’re a way to explore the world and level-up your character."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

Cyberpunk 2077 will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC on September 17.

