Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Remains in First French Charts of 2020, Rest of Top 5 are Switch Games - Sales

by, posted 1 hour ago

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has remained at the top spot on the French charts in week 4, 2020, according to SELL. The rest of the top five are all for the Nintendo Switch.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Xbox One Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker PC The Sims 4 Football Manager 2020 Farming Simulator 19

