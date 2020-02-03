Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Remains in First French Charts of 2020, Rest of Top 5 are Switch Games - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 182 Views
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot (PS4) has remained at the top spot on the French charts in week 4, 2020, according to SELL. The rest of the top five are all for the Nintendo Switch.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- FIFA 20
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- Luigi's Mansion 3
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild
- Luigi's Mansion
- Layton’s Mystery Journey: Katrielle and the Millionaires’ Conspiracy
- Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker
- The Sims 4
- Football Manager 2020
- Farming Simulator 19
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
