Animal Crossing: New Horizons Limits You to One Island Per Switch

The fine print for the official Nintendo page for Animal Crossing: New Horizons reveals you will only be able to have one island at a time per Nintendo Switch.

"Please note: only one island can exist per Nintendo Switch console, irrespective of the number of user accounts registered to or copies of the game used on one console. One Nintendo Switch and one copy of the game is required for each unique island," reads the fine print.

"Alternatively, up to eight people can play together on one island via local wireless or online play. Local wireless play requires one console and one copy of the software per player."

Here is an overview of the game:

In Animal Crossing: New Horizons, start fresh on a deserted island and enjoy a peaceful existence full of creativity, freedom, and charm as you roll up your sleeves and make your new life whatever you want it to be. Collect resources you can craft into everything from creature comforts to handy tools. Embrace your green thumb and try out some new tricks of the gardening trade. Set up a perfect homestead where the rules of what goes indoors or out no longer apply. Go fishing, pole-vault across rivers as you explore your island home, make friends with new arrivals, kick back and enjoy the seasons, and more!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons will launch for the Nintendo Switch on March 20, 2020.

