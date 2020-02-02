Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Remains at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

/ 319 Views

by, posted 6 hours ago

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has remained in the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 4th week of 2020.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to second place. FIFA 20 drops to spots to third, while Luigi's Mansion 3 and Pokemon Sword and Shield climb one spot to fourth and fifth, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 4, 2020:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword and Shield Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Super Mario Party The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games New Super Mario Bros. U

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD

More Articles