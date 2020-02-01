New PlayStation Releases Next Week - 7th Sector, Zombie Army 4: Dead War - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 9 hours ago / 262 Views
Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.
Here is the full list of games:
February 3
- Ash of Gods: Redemption, PS4 — Digital
- Dawn of Fear, PS4 — Digital
- Reknum, PS4 — Digital
February 4
- 0000+, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, PS4 — Digital
- Just a Phrase by Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)
- Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3, PS4 — Digital
- Nerved, PS4 — Digital
- Zombie Army 4: Dead War, PS4 — Digital
February 5
- 7th Sector, PS4 — Digital
- Zomb, PS4 — Digital
- PandaBall, PS4 — Digital
- Throw Anything, PS VR — Digital
- CarX Drift Racing Online, PS4 — Digital
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Comments
There are no comments to display.