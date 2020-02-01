New PlayStation Releases Next Week - 7th Sector, Zombie Army 4: Dead War - News

Sony announced all of the games that will be releasing next week on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation VR and PlayStation Vita in the US. 14 games in total will release next week.





Here is the full list of games:

February 3

Ash of Gods: Redemption, PS4 — Digital

Dawn of Fear, PS4 — Digital

Reknum, PS4 — Digital

February 4

0000+, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy) The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics, PS4 — Digital

Just a Phrase by Powgi, PS4, PS Vita — Digital (Cross-Buy)

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 3, PS4 — Digital

Nerved, PS4 — Digital

Zombie Army 4: Dead War, PS4 — Digital

February 5

7th Sector, PS4 — Digital

Zomb, PS4 — Digital

February 6

PandaBall, PS4 — Digital

Throw Anything, PS VR — Digital

February 7

CarX Drift Racing Online, PS4 — Digital

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

