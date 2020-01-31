Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - January 25, 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 425 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to January 28)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to January 27)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to January 26)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to January 25)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 66,875 (-23.6%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 294,257 (25.7%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 168,833 (-89.8%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 356,494 (-32.0%)
6 Comments
The adjustment down on the front page seems way off to me. Shipped 52.5 mil end of December, but end of January barely sold 50.2?
Nintendo released info saying "Over 48m sold December 31st". VGC has set it at 48.8m. The large discrepancy in shipped/sold-through goes some way to explain why Nintendo is only forecasting 1.76m shipped next quarter, when in sell-through it's sure to at least double that.
My bad, I saw that article after I saw this. I understand.
I am still skeptical about this... So they would have missed SO MUCH, the calculation of the stock for their 4th biggest market in the world ? Shortages in UK was a real fact in the last 3 weeks of January, so every other places int he world were overcrowded with Switch except ONLY in UK. I would understand if I had seen heavy shortages where I live in Hungary for example, but failing so much to supply UK and over-shipping the rest of the planet...
Our numbers are inline with the "more than 48 million" figure from Nintendo for the end of December. MORE THAN 48 million would put sales above 48 million, but below 49 million. We have figures at 48.8 million at the end of 2019. They also provided sales in North America, Europe and Japan. I adjusted our figures to match the ones they provided.
It likely means Nintendo overestimated how well the Switch Lite would sell.
@trunkswd But only for UK...
