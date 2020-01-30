Liftoff: Drone Racing Announced for PS4 and Xbox One - News

Publisher Astragon Entertainment and developer LuGus Studios have announced the drone racing simulation game, Liftoff: Drone Racing, for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. It will launch in 2020.

The game will be playable at PAX East 2020, which runs from February 27 to March 1 in Boston.

Here is an overview of the game:

The PC game Liftoff: FPV Drone Racing was first released in September 2018 as a successful drone simulation on Steam and continues to enjoy great popularity among enthusiasts of the drone racing sport. This success has prompted astragon Entertainment to cooperate with the Belgian developer LuGus Studios in creating a drone racing game for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The console game will include some completely new features, to which further details will be announced later this year.

In Liftoff: Drone Racing, console players will experience the exciting and fast-paced world of the drone racing sport. This of course also includes competing against other FPV pilots in nerve-wracking races. A good drone pilot knows not only how to fly properly but is also aware of the importance of proper preparations. From countless original licensed frames as well as individual parts the quadcopters can be customized to fit the individual needs of their pilot.

When it comes to races, this customization will also help players to squeeze even the last, perhaps decisive, bit of efficiency out of the little machines. The game will also offer different game modes for experienced pilots as well as newbies which will help them to improve their piloting skills at their own pace. Liftoff: Drone Racing will offer a dedicated “assisted flight” feature that will make drone racing easily accessible to every player on consoles.

