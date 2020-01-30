Switch Shipments Reach 52.48 Million Units as of December 31, Pokemon Sword and Shield Sells Over 16 Million - Sales

Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through December 31, 2019. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 52.48 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.71 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 310.64 million Switch games have been shipped and 382.22 million 3DS games.

For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.82 million Switch units and 64.64 million Switch games, as well as 0.25 million 3DS units and 1.12 million 3DS games.

Nintendo forecasts it will ship 19.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which is up from the previous forecast of 18 million.

Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96 million Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 17.68 million Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59 million The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 16.34 million Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 16.06 million Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.76 million Splatoon 2 – 9.82 million Super Mario Party – 9.12 million New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 5.85 million Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5.37 million

Nintendo also shared the sales figures of more games:

Super Mario Maker 2 - 5.04 million

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.19 million

Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.58 million

Ring Fit Adventure – 2.17 million

Astral Chain – 1.03 million

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.02 million

