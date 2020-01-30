Switch Shipments Reach 52.48 Million Units as of December 31, Pokemon Sword and Shield Sells Over 16 Million - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 1,316 Views
Nintendo has released its latest hardware and software figures for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo 3DS through December 31, 2019. Shipments figures for the Nintendo Switch reached 52.48 million units, while the Nintendo 3DS hit 75.71 million units shipped. As for lifetime software 310.64 million Switch games have been shipped and 382.22 million 3DS games.
For the quarter Nintendo shipped 10.82 million Switch units and 64.64 million Switch games, as well as 0.25 million 3DS units and 1.12 million 3DS games.
Nintendo forecasts it will ship 19.5 million Switch units in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2020, which is up from the previous forecast of 18 million.
Here are the top 10 best-selling Switch first-party titles:
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – 22.96 million
- Super Smash Bros. Ultimate – 17.68 million
- Super Mario Odyssey – 16.59 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild – 16.34 million
- Pokemon Sword / Pokemon Shield – 16.06 million
- Pokemon: Let’s Go, Pikachu! / Pokemon: Let’s Go, Eevee! – 11.76 million
- Splatoon 2 – 9.82 million
- Super Mario Party – 9.12 million
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe – 5.85 million
- Luigi’s Mansion 3 – 5.37 million
- Super Mario Maker 2 - 5.04 million
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening – 4.19 million
- Fire Emblem: Three Houses – 2.58 million
- Ring Fit Adventure – 2.17 million
- Astral Chain – 1.03 million
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order – 1.02 million
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
23 Comments
Glad that Astral Chain broke a million, but it deserves much more.
I was worried that it didn't even break a million TBH. Hopefully more is to come.
- +1
The Legend of Zelda Breath of the wild NS DOUBLED The Legend of Zelda Ocarina of Time which was the best selling game in the Franchise. I am so happy for this game with the combined sales of the Wii U version it ( 16.34 + 1.67) = 18 millions for a Zelda game in almost three years Totally Huge. My Wish now is Botw will reach 20 millions life time sales.
Oh it will. The Switch version alone sold 1.8M units just in Q4, more than 2.5 years after its release! 20M total is a given!
- +5
It will for sure. The game hasn't even had a large price cut, or GotY edition yet.
- +1
Two biggest surprises for me: 1. Splatoon 2 didn't hit 10M. I thought this would be a given since it was over 9M by the end of the last quarter. But the sales for that really have not kept up, unlike the other titles here. 2. Sword & Shield sell 16.06M. That's...... that's fucking incredible. For context, both X&Y and Sun & Moon have sold in the 16M range lieftime. S&S did that in less than 2 months. And keep in mind that the 3DS still has nearly a 50% larger install base than the Switch. With these figures, Sword & Shield will not only fly past Diamond and Pearl (and may have already) but challenge Gold & Silver. In fact, now that we know there won't be a third version to cannibalize sales, Sword & Shield have a shot- and I can't believe I'm saying this- at outselling Red, Blue, & Green.
Goddamnit these comments need to support paragraphs.
- 0
I don't think it will come close to R/B/G tho, it will surpass G/S for sure. Even if there is no 3rd version or a sequel coming soon, pokemon games are extremely front loaded. They never had expansion pass but i can't see it selling another 16 millions ltd when there will probably be a new game in 2021
- 0
Tbh I'm a pretty disappointed how Mario Maker 2 wasn't as big as I thought it would be, it still sold 5 million units on the Switch which is still good but I expected Mario Maker to explode and sell close to 10 million at this point. I'm surprised Mario Party and Luigi's Mansion Outsold it through the quarter. It's a shame since I thought Mario Maker is an amazing huge game especially after selling really well on the dead console the Wii U
NSMBUDX probably stopped it sales from increasing. Both of them should have released in different years.
- 0
I completely agree with Mario Maker 2. Its sales have obviously been cannibalized by NSMBUD. To be honest, the medals in Maker 2 are a joke compared to the 100 Mario challenge on Wii U. I have almost no motivation to play other levels.
- 0
I know NSMBUDX released the same year, but I thought Mario Maker 2 being the far better game and value would entice people to purchase it far more than a lazy NSMBU. I'm just baffled how underwhelming Mario Maker 2 did
- 0
The Switch and its games are sales beasts. Especially lovin' those well-deserved numbers for Breath of the Wild.
But holy shit Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is on fire. Despite being essentially a port of a 2014 game priced at 60$ with no price cuts after nearly 3 years on the Switch, it STILL managed to sell 23 Million Units in less than 3 years and 4 million for the Holiday quarter😲 That's insane and shows how powerful Nintendo franchises ESPECIALLY Mario kart is. I expected Smash to maybe surpass or be close with Mario Kart in sales but Mario Kart 8 DOUBLED Smash Ultimate's sales for the Quarter. This game legitimately has the chance to surpass MK Wii in sales
MK8D is a GotY edition of MK8 though. So a lot of people are willing to pick it up since it includes several DLC packs.
- 0
55 million more to catch the PS4. That's like doing what it has done up to this point all over again.
Do you think Switch can beat PS4?
- 0
@Jranation: All I can say is it's definitely not impossible but to me unlikely. That's not to say it won't sell huge, though. I'm just more curious to see how consistent the sales will be further down the line and if it'll manage to even come close to the PS4.
- 0
Shouldn't it be december 31 in the tittle?
I said those estimates we were getting were low, this is even higher than I thought it would be. What a quarter and at the 3 year mark this console is only gaining momentum, watch out.
- 0
Shouldn't it be title...haha, unless you always judge a boob by its tittle, which I completely understand
- 0