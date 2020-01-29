PlayStation Plus Games for February 2020 Announced - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment on the PlayStation Blog have revealed the three PlayStation Plus games for February 2020. There are two games for the PlayStation 4 and one for the PlayStation VR.





The free PlayStation Plus games for the month are:

PlayStation 4

BioShock: The Collection (2K Games)

The Sims 4 (Electronic Entertainment)

PlayStation VR

Firewall: Zero Hour (SIE)

