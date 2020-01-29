Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 25 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 47 minutes ago / 243 Views
The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 264,218 consoles sold for the week ending January 25, according to VGChartz estimates.
The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 152,224 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 44,628 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,213 units.
Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 403,01 units. PS4 sales are down 123,677 units, the Xbox One is down 18,300 units and the 3DS is down 32,681 units.
Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):
- Switch - 264,218 (50,943,508)
- PlayStation 4 - 152,224 (106,797,204)
- Xbox One - 44,628 (46,224,801)
- 3DS - 3,213 (75,016,768)
- Switch - 88,387
- PlayStation 4 - 40,840
- Xbox One - 29,310
- 3DS - 1,216
- PlayStation 4 - 77,889
- Nintendo Switch - 71,144
- Xbox One - 12,636
- 3DS - 1,149
- Switch - 97,307
- PlayStation 4 - 27,442
- Xbox One - 1,124
- 3DS - 761
- Switch - 7,380
- PlayStation 4 - 6,053
- Xbox One - 1,558
- 3DS - 87
