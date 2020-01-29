Worldwide Hardware Estimates for the Week Ending January 25 - Sales

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console worldwide with 264,218 consoles sold for the week ending January 25, according to VGChartz estimates.

The PlayStation 4 was the second best-selling console with sales of 152,224 consoles sold, followed by the Xbox One with 44,628 units, and the Nintendo 3DS with 3,213 units.

Switch sales compared to the same week a year ago are up 403,01 units. PS4 sales are down 123,677 units, the Xbox One is down 18,300 units and the 3DS is down 32,681 units.

Global hardware estimates (Followed by lifetime sales):

Switch - 264,218 ( 50,943,508 ) PlayStation 4 - 152,224 ( 106,797,204 ) Xbox One - 44,628 ( 46,224,801 ) 3DS - 3,213 ( 75,016,768 )

Americas (US, Canada, Latin America) hardware estimates:

Switch - 88,387 PlayStation 4 - 40,840 Xbox One - 29,310 3DS - 1,216

Europe hardware estimates:

PlayStation 4 - 77,889 Nintendo Switch - 71,144 Xbox One - 12,636 3DS - 1,149 Asia (Japan, mainland Asia, Middle East) hardware estimates:

Switch - 97,307 PlayStation 4 - 27,442 Xbox One - 1,124 3DS - 761

Oceania (Australia and New Zealand) hardware estimates:

Switch - 7,380 PlayStation 4 - 6,053 Xbox One - 1,558 3DS - 87

