Code Vein Hellfire Knight DLC Launch Trailer Released - News

165 Views

posted 2 hours ago

Bandai Namco has released the launch trailer for the Code Vein Hellfire Knight DLC. It is included in the $24.99 Season Pass of the game. The DLC launches today for all available platforms.

View it below:

Here is an overview of the DLC:

New powerful foes await in the first Code Vein downloadable content, “Hellfire Knight.” In addition to new weapons, Blood Veils, and blood codes being added, alternate costumes for your partners are now obtainable from newly added areas in the Depths.

This add-on is also available as part of Code Vein Deluxe Edition, which features both the full game and the Season Pass that gives access to additional downloadable content.

Code Vein is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC.

