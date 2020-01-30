Switch vs 3DS in Japan – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. 3DS Japan:

Gap change in latest month: 636,685 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 858,657 – 3DS

Total Lead: 2,337,681 – 3DS

Switch Total Sales: 11,627,506

3DS Total Sales: 13,965,187

December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in Japan. During the latest month the Switch closed the gap to the 3DS by 636,685 units. In the last 12 months, the 3DS has outsold the Switch by 858,657 units. The 3DS is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.34 million units.

The 3DS launched in February 2011 (however, 3DS sales have been aligned to March 2011, since it only launched at the end of February in Japan) and the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch in its first 34 months has sold 11.63 million units, while the 3DS sold 13.97 million units.

The 3DS has sold 24.59 million units lifetime in Japan through December 2019. The Switch is currently 12.96 million units behind the lifetime sales of the 3DS.

