Metro Exodus Sam's Story DLC Launches February 11 - News

/ 156 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Publisher Deep Silver and developer 4A Games announced the Metro Exodus Sam's Story DLC will launch on all platforms the main game is available for on February 11. The DLC can be purchased as part of the Expansion Pass or by itself.





Here is an overview of the DLC:

Sam’s Story follows former U.S. Marine Sam, a Spartan Ranger who has worked under Colonel Miller since the nuclear war devastated Moscow, and followed Artyom in search of a world outside of the Metro. Sam had long dreamed of returning to his homeland, and perhaps even finding his father alive. The prospect seemed impossible in the darkened tunnels of the Metro, but when the Spartans discovered that Moscow was not the only city left alive after the war, holding out hope didn’t feel so foolish anymore.

Sam, determined to find a way back to the U.S.A., departed from the Aurora to make his way through Vladivostok’s tsunami ravaged harbors, ruined industrial buildings, and crumbling residential districts. However, to complete his journey, Sam will discover that he needs every tactic he has learned so far to survive, as his surroundings prove to be far trickier than expected.

In this expansive “sandbox survival” level, players will experience another gripping story line featuring new characters, weapons, and mutant variants, in a huge, non-linear environment that offers hours of gameplay.

Metro Exodus is available now for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Google Stadia.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles