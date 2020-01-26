Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Debuts at the Top of the Swiss Charts - Sales

posted 5 hours ago

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot has debuted in the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 3rd week of 2020.

FIFA 20 remains in second place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe drops to spots to third, while the next five games each dropped one spot on the charts.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 3, 2020:

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot FIFA 20 Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword and Shield Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party Minecraft Mario & Sonic at the Tokyo Olympic Games

