Switch vs 3DS and Wii U in the US – VGChartz Gap Charts – December 2019 - Sales

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. 3DS and Wii U USA:

Gap change in latest month: 546,657 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,433,850 - Switch

Total Lead: 1,578,450 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 17,330,261

3DS and Wii U Total Sales: 15,751,811

December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for in the US. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch when compared to the combined sales of the 3DS and Wii U during the same timeframe by 546,657 units. In the last 12 months the gap has grown in favor of the Switch by 1.43 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the 3DS and Wii U by 1.58 million units.

The 3DS launched in March 2011 and the Wii U launched in November 2012, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 17.33 million units, while the 3DS and Wii U have sold 15.75 million units during the same timeframe.

The 3DS and Wii U have sold a combined 28.70 million units in the US. The Switch is currently 11.37 million units behind.

