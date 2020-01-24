US Video Game Revenue Reached $35.4 Billion in 2019 - Sales

/ 154 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

The US video game industry grew two percent year-over-year in 2019 in the US, according to the Entertainment Software Association quoting figures from NPD Group. Revenue for the US video game industry reached $35.4 billion last year. The figure includes all software and in-game purchases for consoles, PC, and smartphones.

However, the two percent increase is only accurate if you count 52 of the 53 weeks of the figures from 2018, as in 2019 the year was 52 weeks and not 53. If you include all 53 weeks from the 2018 tracking sales would be down one percent in 2019.

It is not sure how much revenue changed when you include hardware figures. In NPD's year end report for 2019 hardware sales dropped 22 percent for the year, when compared to 2018. Peripherals and game cards category decreased seven percent in 2019.

"The continued economic growth and impact of the industry illustrates what we in the industry see every day - more and more people of all ages and backgrounds love playing video games and are celebrating their unparalleled entertainment," ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis said.

"As new platforms and technology continue to reach more players across the country, we expect 2020 to be yet another exciting year of engaging content and innovation as video games cement their place as the leading form of entertainment in America."

Thanks GamesIndustry.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles