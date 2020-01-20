FIFA 20 Remains Atop the Italian Charts - Sales

/ 538 Views

by, posted 19 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has remained at the top of the Italian charts for Week 2, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) remains in second place and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) remains in third place.

Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) remains in fourth and Pokemon Sword (NS) is up two spots to fifth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 2, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Pokemon Sword (NS) Minecraft (NS) FIFA 20 (XOne) NBA 2K20 (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) Rainbow Six: Siege (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles