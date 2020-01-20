Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Remains in First French Charts of 2020 - Sales

posted 1 day ago

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) has remained on the top spot on the French charts in week 2, 2020, according to SELL. The Nintendo Switch accounted for three of the top five best-selling games on the chart. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is in second, Luigi's Mansion 3 is in third, and FIFA 20 (PS4) is in fourth, and Pokemon Sword (NS) is in fifth.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare FIFA 20 Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Xbox One Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Rage 2 FIFA 20 Nintendo Switch Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword Nintendo 3DS Luigi's Mansion Wario Ware Gold Captain Toad: Treasure Tracker PC Battlefield V The Sims 4 World of Tanks

