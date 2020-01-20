SEGA to Announce Sonic News on the 20th of Every Month in 2020 - News

SEGA announced it will be announcing news related to Sonic the Hedgehog on the 20th of every month in 2020. The first news is the announcement. SEGA also released new wallpapers for PC and smartphones and a Twitter header background.

You can check out the website for Sonic 2020 here.

Sonic the Hedgehog will be celebrating its 30th anniversary in 2021.

