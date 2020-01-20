PS4 vs Wii in the US VGChartz Gap Charts December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 19 hours ago / 983 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
PlayStation 4 Vs. Wii US:
Gap change in latest month: 146,579 – PS4
Gap change over last 12 months: 1,827,682 – PS4
Total Lead: 8,573,829 – Wii
PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 32,080,344
Wii Total Sales: 40,654,173
December 2019 is the 74th month that the PlayStation 4 has been available for in the US. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared with the Wii during the same timeframe. The PlayStation 4 has caught up to the Wii by 146,579 units and in the last 12 months outsold the Wii by 1.83 million units. The Wii currently leads by 8.57 million units.
Both consoles launched in November. The Wii launched in November 2006, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. The PlayStation 4 has sold 32.08 million units, while the Wii sold 40.65 million units during the same timeframe.
The Wii sold units 41.70 million lifetime in the US, therefore the PlayStation 4 needs to sell another 9.62 million units to outsell the Wii.
4 Comments
In less than a year, the Wii will have reached the launch of the PS4. We'll have a little more than a year after that of Wii hardware sales data, at which point the gap change numbers will just be PS4's sales for the month. Given how slowly the PS4 is catching up in spite of the fact that the Wii has a mere million left to sell for the next three years (two and change, more like) I think PS4 isn't going to make it. Sales can't get much slower for the Wii, and they're only going to get slower from here on for the PS4.
With currently only selling 40K units weekly it's not very possible that PS4 will catch up Wii's lifetime sales in the US. The gap is a bit too big.
"Total Sales - PS4 vs Wii Worldwide" Ah, yes. The infamous Worldwide in the US!
PS4 would have to do a big $100 price cut and leg it out. Otherwise, in the words of Mace Windu, this party's over