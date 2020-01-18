Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Retakes Top Spot on the Swiss Charts - Sales

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has retaken the top spot on the charts in Switzerland, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2020.

FIFA 20 drops down one spot to second, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is up one spot to third. Luigi's Mansion 3 is down one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games in Switzerland for Week 2, 2020:

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe FIFA 20 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Luigi's Mansion 3 Pokemon Sword and Shield Ring Fit Adventure Super Mario Party New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild Grand Theft Auto V

