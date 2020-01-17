Year on Year Sales & Market Share Charts - January 11, 2020 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 11 hours ago / 617 Views
Here we see data representing the global sales through to consumers and change in sales performance of the four home consoles and four handhelds over comparable periods for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. Also shown is the market share for each of the consoles over the same periods.
Year to Date Sales Comparison (Same Periods Covered)
Market Share (Same Periods Covered)
2017 – (Week ending January 7 to January 14)
2018 – (Week ending January 6 to January 13)
2019 – (Week ending January 5 to January 12)
2020 – (Week ending January 4 to January 11)
Total Sales and Market Share for Each Year
"Year to date" sales for 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020 sales are shown in series at the top of the table and then just below a comparison of 2020 versus 2019 and 2020 versus 2018 is displayed. This provides an easy-to-view summary of all the data.
Microsoft
- Xbox One – Down Year-on-Year 33,902 (-20.4%)
Nintendo
- Nintendo Switch - Up Year-on-Year 236,424 (33.8%)
- Nintendo 3DS – Down Year-on-Year 100,524 (-89.0%)
Sony
- PlayStation 4 – Down Year-on-Year 161,280 (-26.5%)
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
8 Comments
I know the switch won't continue being 33% up on last year, but if it did it would sell over 26 million by the end of the year.
If it would, then the 3DS and PS2 would probably get some serious competition at the top a couple years down the line.
3DS is pulling some Vita numbers right now. I'm really surprised Nintendo hasn't done a single price drop for the system since, what, 2011? With a Switch Lite selling for 199 the New 3DS XL has no business being at 199. Should be 149 at the minimum, and, in reality, 119 seems like a pretty good deal. 119 for New 3DS XL, 89 for New 2DS XL, and 59 for 2DS. That would boost hardware and drive software sales slightly up until they finally put the thing to bed next year.