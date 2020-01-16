Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to September 17 - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 793 Views
Developer CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced it has delayed the release on its upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077, from April 16, 2020 to September 17. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows.
"We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077's release date we'd like to share with you today," reads the tweet from the developer. "Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release windows and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020."
We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077â€™s release date weâ€™d like to share with you today. pic.twitter.com/aWdtR0grYV— CD PROJEKT RED (@CDPROJEKTRED) January 16, 2020
Here is an overview of the game:
In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
15 Comments
I'm actually kind of glad they delayed it. For 1, April was looking too busy, and 2, I was torn between playing on current gen or waiting for a possible next-gen port in Q4. With release now just a month or 2 before PS5 and XSX launch, next-gen ports seem likely on launch, and if not, they will be playable through BC with some improvements most likely.
I think the delay is more caused by other releases (FF VII R, TLOU2, Ghost of Tsushima etc.) than the actual finishing status of the game.
The "delay a game" challenge that we aren't aware of is truly a success. Not that disappointed, but just a bit.
More time to enjoy ff7 remake them the last of US, then ghost of tsushima then cyber... Or wait for a Next GEN version?!? This delay is só close to Next GEN it linda sucks If they dont do a port right when ps5 releases
Kinda amusing. I know many people brought up that game when complaining about the FF7 remake delay. Now this game gets a delay, and a hefty one.
They fear Final Fantasy VII Remake, the best game ever. Period...
You are funny Lol
- 0
He actually has a point. This news was expected. This comes as no surprise to me. No doubt, CDPR does not want to compete with game time with FFVII. I'm sure they want to make it better too, but yeah...FFVII is prob a part of the equation here and then top it off with TLoU2.
- 0