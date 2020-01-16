Cyberpunk 2077 Delayed to September 17 - News

Developer CD Projekt RED via Twitter announced it has delayed the release on its upcoming game, Cyberpunk 2077, from April 16, 2020 to September 17. The game will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows.

"We have important news regarding Cyberpunk 2077's release date we'd like to share with you today," reads the tweet from the developer. "Cyberpunk 2077 won't make the April release windows and we're moving the launch date to September 17, 2020."

Here is an overview of the game:

In the most dangerous megacity of the future, the real you is not enough. Become V, a cyber-enhanced mercenary outlaw going after a one-of-a-kind implant — the key to immortality. Customize your cyberware and skillset, and explore a vast city of the future obsessed with power, glamour and body modification. The choices you make will determine the story and shape the world around you.

