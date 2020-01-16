Quantcast
Switch vs PS4  VGChartz Gap Charts  December 2019 - Sales

by William D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 715 Views

The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.

Switch Vs. PS4 Global:

Gap change in latest month: 4,310,904 – Switch

Gap change over last 12 months: 2,765,954 – Switch

Total Lead: 6,950,987 - Switch

Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000

PS4 Total Sales: 42,857,013

December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 4.31 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.77 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 6.95 million units.

The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 49.81 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 42.86 million units during the same timeframe.

The 34th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is August 2016.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


18 Comments

DaAndy
DaAndy (6 hours ago)

PS4 will get to 53.5 Million units by the end of 2016. Switch needs 3.7 Million units from January 2020 to April 2020 to keep the lead. Thats possible. So I think Switch will be ahead for a longer time now.

  • +6
Nu-13
Nu-13 (5 hours ago)

from january to mid april.

  • +1
icykai
icykai (6 hours ago)

Now it's only a matter of who has the longer legs.

  • +5
zorg1000
zorg1000 (6 hours ago)

Switch needs to average a little under 1 million/month for the next 4 months to stay ahead of PS4s 2016 holiday boost.

  • +4
The_Liquid_Laser
The_Liquid_Laser (7 hours ago)

This is very likely the end of the double helix. Switch will probably stay above the PS4 instead of the annual criss-crossing.

  • +4
Nu-13
Nu-13 (6 hours ago)

Unless a meteor or apocalypse destroys nintendo's inventory, it's guaranteed to stay ahead afer the ps4's holidays 2016.

  • +5
Amnesia
Amnesia (4 hours ago)

You knew we were waiting for this one didn't you...

  • +3
Bofferbrauer2
Bofferbrauer2 (3 hours ago)

Almost 7M lead, that's gonna be difficult to beat even for the PS4

  • +2
peachbuggy
peachbuggy (5 hours ago)

Been waiting for this 1. Incredible acceleration by the Switch! Now we just have to wait a few months to see if Switch can keep its lead this time. With new horizons on the horizon (pun intended), I think it can, just!

  • +1
Nu-13
Nu-13 (4 hours ago)

All it takes is a look at sales to see that the switch will for sure be confortably ahead after the next 3.5 months.

  • 0
curl-6
curl-6 (34 minutes ago)

This is getting really interesting, I never expected Switch would give PS4 such a strong fight.

  • 0
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (4 hours ago)

I'm still thinking PS4 will win in the long run, but I'm pleasantly surprised that it's even competitive. I honestly didn't see the Switch doing this well when it was announced. On the other hand, I thought the Wii U would do really well, so what do I know.

  • 0
RolStoppable
RolStoppable (2 hours ago)

Indeed, what do you know. Instead of Sam Darnold leading the Jets to a Super Bowl, he was flailing with his arms on Monday Night Football and saying that he's seeing ghosts.

  • 0
JWeinCom
JWeinCom (1 hour ago)

The ghosts are actually visions of where the defenders will be. Once he learns to harness his psychic powers he will be unstoppable.

  • 0
yo33331
yo33331 (5 hours ago)

However 2017 and 2018 were the strongest years for PS4, can switch sustain level around 20M in the next 2 years and a half ?

  • 0
Nu-13
Nu-13 (4 hours ago)

The switch will increase a lot in 2020 and still be around/above ps4's peak in 2021.

  • +3
yo33331
yo33331 (2 hours ago)

PS4 peak was 20.2M. I am not sure if switch can reach this number in 2021.. And I am not sure if PS5 and XSX will affect the sales of switch

  • 0
Nu-13
Nu-13 (1 hour ago)

I am sure of yes and no respectively.

  • 0