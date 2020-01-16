Switch vs PS4 VGChartz Gap Charts December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 715 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. PS4 Global:
Gap change in latest month: 4,310,904 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 2,765,954 – Switch
Total Lead: 6,950,987 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000
PS4 Total Sales: 42,857,013
December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 4.31 million units when compared to the PlayStation 4 during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the Switch has outsold the PlayStation 4 by 2.77 million units. The Switch is currently ahead of the PlayStation 4 by 6.95 million units.
The PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 49.81 million units, while the PlayStation 4 sold 42.86 million units during the same timeframe.
The 34th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2019, while for the PlayStation 4 it is August 2016.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
18 Comments
PS4 will get to 53.5 Million units by the end of 2016. Switch needs 3.7 Million units from January 2020 to April 2020 to keep the lead. Thats possible. So I think Switch will be ahead for a longer time now.
from january to mid april.
- +1
Switch needs to average a little under 1 million/month for the next 4 months to stay ahead of PS4s 2016 holiday boost.
This is very likely the end of the double helix. Switch will probably stay above the PS4 instead of the annual criss-crossing.
Unless a meteor or apocalypse destroys nintendo's inventory, it's guaranteed to stay ahead afer the ps4's holidays 2016.
- +5
Almost 7M lead, that's gonna be difficult to beat even for the PS4
Been waiting for this 1. Incredible acceleration by the Switch! Now we just have to wait a few months to see if Switch can keep its lead this time. With new horizons on the horizon (pun intended), I think it can, just!
All it takes is a look at sales to see that the switch will for sure be confortably ahead after the next 3.5 months.
- 0
This is getting really interesting, I never expected Switch would give PS4 such a strong fight.
I'm still thinking PS4 will win in the long run, but I'm pleasantly surprised that it's even competitive. I honestly didn't see the Switch doing this well when it was announced. On the other hand, I thought the Wii U would do really well, so what do I know.
Indeed, what do you know. Instead of Sam Darnold leading the Jets to a Super Bowl, he was flailing with his arms on Monday Night Football and saying that he's seeing ghosts.
- 0
The ghosts are actually visions of where the defenders will be. Once he learns to harness his psychic powers he will be unstoppable.
- 0
However 2017 and 2018 were the strongest years for PS4, can switch sustain level around 20M in the next 2 years and a half ?