Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC Launches February 13 - News

by, posted 7 hours ago

Nintendo announced the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC will launch for the Nintendo Switch via the eShop on February 13 and is part of the $24.99 Expansion Pass.

View the trailer of the Fire Emblem: Three Houses Cindered Shadows DLC below:

Fire Emblem: Three Houses is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

