Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2 Announced, New Mii Fighter Costumes Includes Cuphead

Following the announcement of the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth, will be release in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character on January 28, Nintendo announced Fighters Pass Vol. 2. Volume 2 will include six DLC character fir Super Smash Bros. Ultimate that will all release by December 31, 2021.

Nintendo also revealed new content for the game includes Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Cuphead, Rabbids, Altair (Assassin’s Creed), Mega Man X, and Mega Man Battle Network. The costumes will release on January 28, alongside the Byleth DLC.

View a video of the Mii Fighter costumes below:





Here is an overview of the announcements from the Smash Direct:

Byleth Joins Smash House

Combat class is in session! Byleth, the renowned mercenary and professor from the Fire Emblem series, is ready to teach Super Smash Bros. Ultimate players a lesson in battle. In a video released today, Masahiro Sakurai, the director of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, unveiled for the first time the battle-hardened Fire Emblem character in action, who will enter the arena on January 28 as the game’s newest fighter. Sakurai demonstrated Byleth’s unique ranged play style, and revealed the Garreg Mach Monastery stage and 11 new music tracks from the Fire Emblem series, all coming to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate game for the Nintendo Switch system later this month.

Byleth joins the ranks as the 80th legendary video game character included as a playable fighter in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate, which features the biggest crossover of video game characters in history. Drawing upon Byleth’s chivalric exploits, their inclusion in the roster will change the tide of every battle they appear in, with clever strategic choices motivating each defensive posture and offensive attack in their move set. With a sword, axe, lance and bow in hand, prevailing in combat will often come down to selecting the right moments to hold ground or advance.

Byleth’s accompanying stage, the Garreg Mach Monastery, also features a variety of cameos from popular characters in the Fire Emblem series, including Edelgard from the Black Eagles, Claude from the Golden Deer and Dimitri from the Blue Lions.

All of this new content will be available to players who own the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass or purchase Challenger Pack 5 separately.

Fighters Pass Vol. 2

In addition to Byleth’s reveal, new details were announced about the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Fighters Pass Vol. 2, which will include six more fighters currently under development. By purchasing Fighters Pass Vol. 2 for a suggested retail price of $29.99, players will get access to six more yet-to-be-announced Challenger Packs as they release. Each pack includes one new fighter, one stage and multiple music tracks. Those who purchase Fighters Pass Vol. 2 will also receive an exclusive costume for Mii Swordfighter, the Ancient Soldier Gear from the Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild game, available in-game starting January 28.

New Spirit Board

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will also receive a new Spirit Board, which features some of the other popular characters from the Fire Emblem series, along with a new classic mode route, “A Heroic Legacy,” which highlights classic Fire Emblem stages throughout the series’ storied history.

New Mii Fighter Costumes

Additionally, new Mii Fighter costumes inspired by Cuphead, Rabbids, Altair (Assassin’s Creed), and various Mega Man games will be available for purchase on January 28. Players who purchase the Cuphead Mii Fighter costume will also receive a new music track, “Floral Fury,” which was originally featured in the game’s classic Cagney Carnation boss battle.

New Amiibo Figures

Finally, two fighters from Super Smash Bros. Ultimate will have amiibo figures available for purchase at select retailers beginning on January 17: Samus’s mysterious doppelganger, Dark Samus, and Simon Belmont’s whip-wielding echo fighter, Richter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

