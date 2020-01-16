Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Adds Fire Emblem Three Houses’ Byleth - News

Nintendo announced during today's Smash Direct the protagonist of Fire Emblem: Three Houses, Byleth, will be releases in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate as a DLC character.

Byleth will launch on January 28 for $5.99 and is the final character in the first DLC Fighters Pass. Other DLC characters include Joker from Persona 5, the Dragon Quest Hero, Banjo & Kazooie, and SNK’s Terry Bogard.

View the video of the Smash Direct below:

