Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Announced This Week

posted 1 hour ago

Nintendo will announce the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during a live stream this Thursday, January 16 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK. You can view the live stream here.

Game director Masahiro Sakurai will make the announcement and provide an in-depth look at the DLC fighter.

Join Super #SmashBrosUltimate director Masahiro Sakurai on 1/16 at 6am PT for a roughly 35 minute video livestream featuring an in-depth look at an upcoming DLC fighter, which he will unveil in the video! pic.twitter.com/aOz0ilAiXU — Nintendo Versus (@NintendoVS) January 14, 2020

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch.

