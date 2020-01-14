Quantcast
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Announced This Week - VGChartz
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Announced This Week

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate DLC Fighter to be Announced This Week - News

by William D'Angelo , posted 1 hour ago / 227 Views

Nintendo will announce the next DLC fighter for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during a live stream this Thursday, January 16 at 6am PT / 9am ET / 2pm UK. You can view the live stream here

Game director Masahiro Sakurai will make the announcement and provide an in-depth look at the DLC fighter.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is available now for the Nintendo Switch. 

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.


More Articles

4 Comments

Amnesia
Amnesia (48 minutes ago)

It could be Reggie Fils Aimée

  • 0
SanAndreasX
SanAndreasX (37 minutes ago)

MY BODY IS READY

Ultimate smash is him eating a fire flower and toasting Lucas.

  • 0
Zenos
Zenos (56 minutes ago)

Dante is a likely candidate considering all the recent DMC games on Switch. I'm sure they'll do him more justice than Capcom.

  • 0
Immersiveunreality
Immersiveunreality (1 hour ago)

Awesome how much support this game gets.

  • 0