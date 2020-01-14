Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot Day One Update Will be At Least 11 GB - News

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot launches later this week and reviewers have revealed the game has already had two updates, versions 1.01 and 1.02. The updates have improved loading, fixed side quests, and other minor changes. The two updates add up to over 11 GB.

Here is an overview of the game:

Relive the story of Goku and other Z Fighters in DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT! Beyond the epic battles, experience life in the DRAGON BALL Z world as you fight, fish, eat, and train with Goku, Gohan, Vegeta and others. Explore the new areas and adventures as you advance through the story and form powerful bonds with other heroes from the DRAGON BALL Z universe.

Key Features:

Experience the story of DRAGON BALL Z from epic events to light-hearted side quests, including never-before-seen story moments that answer some burning questions of Dragon Ball lore for the first time!

Play through iconic DRAGON BALL Z battles on a scale unlike any other. Fight across vast battlefields with destructible environments and experience epic boss battles that will test the limits of your combat abilities. Increase your power level and rise to the challenge!

Don’t just fight as Goku. Live as Goku. Fish, fly, eat, train, and battle your way through the DRAGON BALL Z sagas, making friends and building relationships with a massive cast of DRAGON BALL characters.

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot will launch for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam worldwide on January 17, 2020.

