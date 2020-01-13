FIFA 20 Tops EMEAA Charts in 1st Week of 2020 - News

/ 456 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

FIFA 20 has once again topped the EMEAA charts in a week with no new releases in the top 10, for the week ending January 5, 2020. This is the sixth week in a row it has spent at the top and 10th week overall since it launched.

Grand Theft Auto V is in second place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is in third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is in seventh and Luigi's Mansion 3 is in ninth place, despite Nintendo not providing any digital figures for the chart.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles (combined physical and digital sales) in EMEAA:

FIFA 20 Grand Theft Auto V Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Rainbow Six Siege Red Dead Redemption II Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Marvel's Spider-Man Luigi's Mansion 3 Star Wars Battlefront II

The physical charts includes all games in Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Great Britain, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

Digital data includes games sold in Australia, Austria, Bahrain, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, India, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Kuwait, Lebanon, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Oman, Poland, Portugal, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia, Slovenia, South Africa, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine and UAE.

The GSD charts includes games from Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, EA, Focus Home Interactive, Koch Media, Microsoft, Milestone, Paradox, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Ubisoft and Warner Bros.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles