Bandai Namco Trademarks Mr. Driller: Drill Land in Europe - News

/ 263 Views

by, posted 10 hours ago

Bandai Namco has trademarked the puzzle game, Mr. Driller: Drill Land, in Europe. The game is the fifth in the series and was originally released for the GameCube in Japan in 2002. It never saw a release in North America or Europe. The game was previously trademarked in Japan in September 2019 with the title of Mr. Driller Encore.

Bandai Namco had first used the subtitle Encore for the Katamari Damacy remaster Katamari Damacy Reroll. The game was called Katamari Damacy Encore in Japan. The publisher is also working on a remaster of Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Wii Deluxe called Kotoba no Puzzle: Moji Pittan Encore.

Thanks Gematsu.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles