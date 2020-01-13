FIFA 20 Tops the Italian Charts in First Week of 2020 - Sales

FIFA 20 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 1, 2020. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to second and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) is down one spot to third place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 1, 2020:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Tekken 7 (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Rainbow Six: Siege (PS4) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Pokemon Sword (NS) Minecraft (NS) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

