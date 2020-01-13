Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers Opening Cinematic Released - News

posted 8 hours ago

Atlus has released the opening cinematic for Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers.

View it below:





Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers will launch for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4 on February 20, 2020 in Japan.

