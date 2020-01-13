Switch vs DS VGChartz Gap Charts December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 7 hours ago / 656 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. DS Global:
Gap change in latest month: 3,145,763 – Switch
Gap change over last 12 months: 5,546,590 - DS
Total Lead: 51,435 - Switch
Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000
DS Total Sales: 49,756,565
December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the gap grew in favor of the Switch by 3.15 million units when compared to the DS during the same timeframe. In the last 12 months the DS has outsold the Switch by 5.55 million units. The Switch was able to take a slight lead of 51,435 units over the DS.
The DS launched in November 2004 in North America, December 2004 in Japan and March 2005 in Europe, while the Nintendo Switch launched worldwide in March 2017. The Switch has sold 49.81 million units, while the DS sold 49.76 million units during the same timeframe.
The 34th month on sale for the Nintendo Switch is December 2019, while for the DS it is August 2007.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
6 Comments
Switch actually managed to get a tiny last lead before falling back for good now.
Will do you think you can add a chart to these articles that has the older platform's line going into the "future"? Would make it easier to see what the newer has to face! Thanks!
People kept telling me for months that there was no way that the Switch would catch the DS during these holidays, and yet there it is. It's true that it won't keep the lead for long, but Switch is actually selling better than a lot of people thought it would, even just a few months ago.
A round of applause to the Switch for fighting this long, but now, it's over.
Q3 for Switch might have been under tracked, the regular Switch was sold out in many places in UK lately. Maybe the lead i actually a few hundred thousands instead of 51.000 but the fight is over anyway.
From now on its basically "time to say goodbye". DS will sell 14 Million Units within the next 4 month (week ending 29 December 2007) and around 28.5 million Units within the next 12 month (week ending 30 August 2008).