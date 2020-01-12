Switch vs Wii VGChartz Gap Charts December 2019 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 5 hours ago / 487 Views
The VGChartz Gap charts are updated monthly and each article focuses on a different gap chart. The charts include comparisons between the 7th generation and 8th generation platforms, as well as comparisons within the 8th generation. All sales are worldwide, unless otherwise stated.
Switch Vs. Wii Global:
Gap change in latest month: 4,259,847 - NS
Gap change over last 12 months: 384,951 - Wii
Total Lead: 2,238,824 - Wii
Switch Total Sales: 49,808,000
Wii Total Sales: 52,046,824
December 2019 is the 34th month that the Nintendo Switch has been available for. During the latest month the Switch caught up with the Wii by 4.26 million units. In the last 12 months the Wii has outsold the Switch by 384,951 units. The Wii is currently ahead of the Switch by 2.24 million units.
The Wii launched in November 2006, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. The Switch has sold 49.81 million units, while the Wii sold 52.05 million units during the same timeframe.
The 34th month for the Nintendo Switch is December 2019 and for the Wii it is August 2009.
In the next 4 Month (week ending January 2nd 2010) Wii will sell another 12.6(!) Million units. In the last 4 month (September 2019 to December 2019) Switch also sold 12.6(!) Million Units. So basically since the launch of Switch Lite Switch has reached Wii-like numbers from 10 years ago! Switch sold about 3 million units January to April 2019. It should sell more in the same time frame of 2020. Lets make it easy and say 1 million per month, which equals 4 million in total. Switch then will be behing roughly 11 million units, which means losing around 1 million to the Wii for the 12 month time frame. Roughly +33% YoY should be OK-ish considering Switch Lite and Animal Crossing launch.
how well does the wii do in the next 12 months? So the Switch is 2.2 mil behind, wonder how the next 12 months will pan out.
Week ending 28 August 2010 Wii was at 72.5 (72,477,117) million Units. So Switch has to sell about 23 million units in 2020 to catch up, but I dont think that will happen.
Damn! The little switch is keeping it close.... even when the big one couldnt.