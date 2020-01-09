FIFA 20 Tops the Italian Charts in Final Week of 2019 - Sales

/ 433 Views

by, posted 9 hours ago

FIFA 20 (PS4) has topped the Italian charts for Week 52, 2019. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) remains in second place. Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) is up one spot to third. Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) is down one spot to fourth.

Here are the top 10 best-selling games for Italy for Week 52, 2019:

FIFA 20 (PS4) Call of Duty: Modern Warfare (PS4) Grand Theft Auto V (PS4) Luigi's Mansion 3 (NS) Pokemon Sword (NS) Marvel's Spider-Man (PS4) Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order (PS4) Tekken 7 (PS4) Minecraft (PS4) FIFA 20 (XOne)

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel dedicated to gaming Let's Plays and tutorials. You can contact the author at wdangelo@vgchartz.com or on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles