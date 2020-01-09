Resident Evil 3 Remake Doesn't Have Multiple Endings Or Mercenaries Mode - News

An issue of PlayStation Magazine UK has an interview with developers on the upcoming remake of Resident Evil 3. A user on Reddit has uploaded images from the magazine online that reveals new details on the game.

The Mercenaries mode from the original game will not be returning, as the remake includes the new multiplayer mode, Resident Evil Resistance. Also confirmed is the lack of multiple endings that were seen in the original.





Resident Evil 3 producer Peter Fabiano did reveal the two remakes would be more interconnected than the original two games were.

"You would expect since the events do indeed chronologically overlap that there would be things you’d find familiar," said Fabiano. "I’ll just leave it at that for now."

Fabiano added that Raccoon City will be larger and offer more exploration than the original.

"You’ll find that you’ll be able to walk through areas and explore a bit more than in the original," he said. "Keep in mind that you never know what might lurk around the corner."

It was recently revealed on the Microsoft Store page for the game that it will be 43.01 GB on the Xbox One. It also includes the multiplayer game set in the same universe, Resident Evil: Resistance. The main campaign for the remake of Resident Evil 3 is 21.93 GB, while Resident Evil: Resistance is 20.47 GB. The file sizes on the PlayStation 4 and Windows PC will likely be fairly similar.

Resident Evil 3 will launch on April 3, 2020 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Windows PC via Steam.

